172,806 Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Purchased by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.65% of Luxfer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3,428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,047 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXFR. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $557.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

