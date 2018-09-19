$172.21 Million in Sales Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will announce $172.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.71 million. USA Compression Partners reported sales of $72.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $591.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $605.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $724.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $765.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.67 million.

USAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4,236.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.45. 159,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,089. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90 and a beta of 1.18.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

