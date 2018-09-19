171,085 Shares in Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 171,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OZ Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,801,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after purchasing an additional 478,889 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 1st quarter valued at $73,052,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW by 4,701.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,119 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,360,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ocean Rig UDW by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,753,000 after acquiring an additional 305,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocean Rig UDW alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORIG. ValuEngine downgraded Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Ocean Rig UDW stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01. Ocean Rig UDW Inc has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. Ocean Rig UDW had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. Ocean Rig UDW’s quarterly revenue was down 65.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ocean Rig UDW Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.