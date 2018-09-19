13,317 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Acquired by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

