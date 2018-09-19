11,634 Shares in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 2,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

BPL stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.24. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $940.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.12 million. Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. equities analysts expect that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.2625 per share. This is a boost from Buckeye Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

