$1.82 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $56.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $410,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,662.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 97,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,890. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.17. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.12.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

