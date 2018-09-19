$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Wyndham Destinations (WYND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Wyndham Destinations reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WYND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

WYND stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $57.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $33,323.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,146,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,935,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,781,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,246,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,386,000.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

