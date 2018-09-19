0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $840,295.00 and $159,310.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00268131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00149969 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.06650649 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008278 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.