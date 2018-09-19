-$0.95 EPS Expected for Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Revance Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($3.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,690.62% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JMP Securities cut Revance Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,780,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 52.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 58,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 83.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 418,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,219. The stock has a market cap of $948.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.29. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

