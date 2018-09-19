-$0.82 EPS Expected for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 295,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,520. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.79. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $18.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

