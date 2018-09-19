-$0.67 EPS Expected for Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Recro Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 144.84% and a negative net margin of 75.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REPH. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price objective on Recro Pharma from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Recro Pharma from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 247,559 shares during the period. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,027,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 663,776 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 391,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 322,937 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 182,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,990. The company has a market cap of $177.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

