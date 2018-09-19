-$0.42 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,545,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 91,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 39,223.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $6.70 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.25.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

