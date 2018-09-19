$0.37 EPS Expected for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.61. Venator Materials reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. Venator Materials had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Venator Materials’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,691,000 after acquiring an additional 731,519 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

