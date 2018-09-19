-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Northland Securities began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $31.30. 692,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,282. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 782.50. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $445,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $2,959,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,438,706 shares of company stock valued at $449,042,699.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 69.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,166,000 after buying an additional 1,436,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 216,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 79.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,884,000 after buying an additional 848,084 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 27.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after buying an additional 181,099 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

