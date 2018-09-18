Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases Shares of 48,972 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,881,000 after purchasing an additional 60,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.3714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

