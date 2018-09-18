Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,888 Shares of GasLog Ltd (GLOG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GasLog were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 22.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 518,231 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog by 11.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,079,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the first quarter worth about $5,407,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter worth about $4,349,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,349,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 165,298 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded GasLog from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on GasLog in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GasLog in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. GasLog Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.78 million. GasLog had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. research analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

