Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,409 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Sanmina Corp has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Sanmina had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

