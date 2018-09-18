Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WASH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,855,000 after acquiring an additional 54,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,098,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 178,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director John F. Treanor sold 8,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $473,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,855 shares in the company, valued at $642,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $60,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,210. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.