Zacks: UTStarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) Given $6.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UTStarcom an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTSI. TheStreet upgraded UTStarcom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

UTSI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 18,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,625. The stock has a market cap of $134.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.14. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTSI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UTStarcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UTStarcom by 254.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76,267 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in UTStarcom by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UTStarcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,184,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions.

