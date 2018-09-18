Zacks: Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 28,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,548. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.92 million, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.33). Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum purchased 3,604 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at $3,878,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 267,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.