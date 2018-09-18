Zacks: Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Moleculin Biotech an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Moleculin Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

MBRX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.86. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.25% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

