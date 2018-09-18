Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Line (LN) to Hold

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

LN has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA raised Line from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. UBS Group raised Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE LN opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Line has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Line by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,207,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Line by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 367,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Line by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Line by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 91,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Line by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

