Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1st Source (SRCE) to Hold

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1st Source presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $78.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 22.84%. research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1st Source news, insider Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $31,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,388.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $82,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,908.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in 1st Source by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in 1st Source by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

