Zacks Investment Management Invests $459,000 in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Stock

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHBK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 46.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 148,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,077 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,391,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHBK stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $626.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.08. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 17.02%. analysts expect that Blue Hills Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Blue Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

