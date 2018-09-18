Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 1,623 salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,623 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.97.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $4,738,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,700 shares in the company, valued at $23,014,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $41,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,020 and have sold 578,411 shares valued at $85,478,038. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 349.43, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $158.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.