Zacks: Brokerages Expect TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. TC Pipelines also reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 66.44% and a return on equity of 26.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of TCP stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $57.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 600,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 54,614 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,258,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,110,000 after buying an additional 3,113,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

