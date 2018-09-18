Zacks: Brokerages Expect NiSource Inc. (NI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $946.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will post sales of $946.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $934.69 million to $958.00 million. NiSource posted sales of $917.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.39 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “$26.15” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $722,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $110,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 286.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,104,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,868. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

