Zacks: Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (MCK) Will Post Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings of $3.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39. McKesson reported earnings per share of $3.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.19 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.91 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

MCK stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,273. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. McKesson has a 52-week low of $122.49 and a 52-week high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in McKesson by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,859,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 218,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in McKesson by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

