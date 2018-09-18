Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franks International NV (FI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will post $126.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.40 million. Franks International reported sales of $108.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $506.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.60 million to $513.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $586.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $554.50 million to $620.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Franks International had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $132.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Franks International’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franks International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

NYSE:FI opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Franks International has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $80,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Melanie Christine Mosing sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $2,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,570,659 shares in the company, valued at $84,796,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,505,861 shares of company stock worth $44,740,300. 67.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Franks International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,979,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 316,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franks International by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,376,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franks International by 657.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,095,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,428 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Franks International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,647,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 304,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franks International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 572,032 shares in the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

