Zacks: Brokerages Expect Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) to Announce $3.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $3.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.08. Childrens Place reported earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $10.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.08.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.90. 663,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,032. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

In related news, insider Jane T. Elfers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $13,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,491 shares in the company, valued at $19,091,380.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 36.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Earnings History and Estimates for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

