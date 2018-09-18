Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check Cap’s earnings. Check Cap posted earnings per share of ($1.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check Cap stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 7.97% of Check Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Check Cap stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.82. 12,556 shares of the stock traded hands. Check Cap has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $24.00.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

