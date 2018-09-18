Zacks: Brokerages Expect Associated Banc Corp (ASB) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.63 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE ASB opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Lau sold 19,834 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $556,938.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,675 shares of company stock worth $1,135,267. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Associated Banc by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,009,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,020 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Associated Banc by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Associated Banc by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Associated Banc by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 16.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

