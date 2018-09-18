Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post $609.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $607.30 million and the highest is $610.40 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $585.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 29.59%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.63.

Shares of AMG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $142.08. 330,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $140.43 and a 52-week high of $216.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $104,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

