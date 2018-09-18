Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (WAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Waters posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $195.11. 11,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,385. Waters has a 1-year low of $177.58 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,641,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,120,666,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $915,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,358,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $843,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,055 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

