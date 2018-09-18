Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.86 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.52.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $686,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,320.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $22,433,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,561,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,615,981. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

