Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. Regenxbio reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($3.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 28.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regenxbio from $37.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Regenxbio from $48.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Regenxbio from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Regenxbio from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of -1.18. Regenxbio has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $85.10.

In related news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $499,114.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,163,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,791,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $2,217,190. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

