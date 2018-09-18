Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.93 Billion

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report sales of $30.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.45 billion and the highest is $35.75 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $26.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $113.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.43 billion to $122.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $106.30 billion to $144.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,487,000 after buying an additional 2,194,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,273,000 after buying an additional 1,188,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 11,191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 879,174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,215,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 491,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 452,306 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply