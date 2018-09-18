Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.93 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report sales of $30.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.45 billion and the highest is $35.75 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $26.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $113.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.43 billion to $122.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $106.30 billion to $144.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,487,000 after buying an additional 2,194,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,273,000 after buying an additional 1,188,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 11,191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 879,174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,215,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 491,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 452,306 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

