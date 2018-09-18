Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Metropolitan Bank’s earnings. Metropolitan Bank posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Metropolitan Bank.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metropolitan Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,964. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $357.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36.

In related news, CFO Anthony J. Fabiano acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.38 per share, with a total value of $34,785.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after buying an additional 143,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

