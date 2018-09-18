Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IntriCon Co. (IIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. IntriCon reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on IntriCon from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IntriCon from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised IntriCon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IntriCon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Philip Irving Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IntriCon by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 387,668 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the second quarter worth $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IntriCon by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in IntriCon by 51.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIN traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,342. The firm has a market cap of $492.08 million, a P/E ratio of 195.34, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $76.80.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.