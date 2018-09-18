Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CAI International Inc (CAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.80 Million

Analysts expect CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) to report sales of $112.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.30 million and the lowest is $112.30 million. CAI International posted sales of $90.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $430.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.10 million to $432.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $503.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $497.90 million to $508.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. CAI International had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

CAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

CAI International stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.54. CAI International has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CAI International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CAI International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

