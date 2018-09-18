Zacks: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Given $100.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $100.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.66. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $98.76.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 33.22%. analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

