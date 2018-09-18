Zacks: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aptevo Therapeutics an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,192. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Aptevo Therapeutics had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 131,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 399,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 367,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 162,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 197,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

