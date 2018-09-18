Zacks: Analysts Set $20.33 Target Price for Neon Therapeutics Inc (NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neon Therapeutics an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NTGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cann initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “$11.74” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Neon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,265. Neon Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $16.23.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($7.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($7.04). equities research analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGN. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $504,000. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $122,745,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,746,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,374,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

