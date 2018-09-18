Zacks: Analysts Set $2.88 Price Target for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT)

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.88 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Eagle Entertainment an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd.

ENT stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Global Eagle Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $227.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.86% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. The firm had revenue of $165.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.