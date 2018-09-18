Zacks: Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.88 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

VREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $97,614.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,300 shares of company stock worth $578,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,800. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $43.76.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

