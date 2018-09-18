Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.28 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

TYL stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,002. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.88. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.47.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $296,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,565,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,361,594. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 941.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

