Zacks: Analysts Expect Middleby Corp (MIDD) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.54. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). Middleby had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $668.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.57.

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.82. 159,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,454. Middleby has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $138.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

