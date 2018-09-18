Zacks: Analysts Expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (MNLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($3.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

In other news, insider Presidio Partners 2007 Gp, L.P sold 500,000 shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNLO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,185,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,777,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,401,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNLO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 1,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

