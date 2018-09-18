Zacks: Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.48 Million

Analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce sales of $146.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.15 million and the highest is $147.80 million. Lannett reported sales of $154.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $596.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.30 million to $604.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $481.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $441.59 million to $502.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.21 million. Lannett had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lannett from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lannett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

NYSE:LCI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.90. 2,319,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,684. The stock has a market cap of $200.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,895 shares in the company, valued at $362,559.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lannett by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 170,425 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Lannett by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 810,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

