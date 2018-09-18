Zacks: Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.21. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $86.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.97 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. ValuEngine cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $24.00 price target on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,887.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.16. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

